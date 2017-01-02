Rangoon first look: Kangana Ranaut channels her wild side

The first look of Rangoon, Kangana Ranaut’s next film with Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, was released on Monday, and it is already causing a storm in Bollywood. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the talking point of Rangoon,set in the backdrop of World War II, is Kangana’s “different look”.

In what looks like a film poster, the first look hints at Kangana playing a raunchy action heroine in a film called Toofan ki Beti. Kangana Ranaut is said to play the role of Jaanbaaz Miss Julia, a 1940s action diva.

Shahid Kapoor also shared a poster from the film on his Instagram account.

The first trailer of Rangoon is set be revealed on January 6. The film is an intense love triangle between Kangana, Saif and Shahid.

Saif- Kangana -Shahid are coming together for the very first time with the film.

The look of Shahid as army officer was the only visual that had got leaked during the shoot. Besides, the image of Kangana as Toofan Ki Beti is the latest visual from the film.

While Kangana will be seen donning a short hairdo, Saif got heads turning as he was clicked in a suave avatar on the sets and Shahid further sent audience in a tizzy with his rugged look from the film.

“The journey of Rangoon consists of many firsts. The film marks to be my first collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala and Viacom18 Motion Pictures, it also brings together Kangana, Saif and Shahid for the first time. It is only coincidental that our trailer also happens to be the first trailer of the new year,” Vishal said.

Rangoon will hit theaters on February 23.

