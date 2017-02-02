Rangoon new song: Tippa Full is a rehash of Alice In Wonderland track

Kangana Ranaut’s Rangoon is making all the right noises months before its release. While it is no surprise that it is a Vishal Bhardwaj film, and therefore the buzz, Rangoon is being talked about for its music as well. A new song from the film, Tippa Full, released on Thursday, is already climbing music charts.

Voiced by Sukhwinder Singh, Rekha Bhardwaj, Sunidhi Chauhan and OS Arun, this song is a throwback to the nostaliga attached to the ’90s TV. Yes TV, because it’s a newer version of Tap tap topi topi, top me jo dube, the opening credits song of the animation show, Alice In Wonderland.

You can hear the original song, composed by the Gulzar-Vishal Bhardwaj duo, here:

Penned by none other than Gulzar, Tippa Full also works as the back story of Miss Julia (Kangana Ranaut). It shows how she is connected to her fans and friends.

The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor in important roles, and is scheduled to hit the screens on February 24.