Rangoon new song: Watch Kangana Ranaut groove to latest version of Mere piya gaye...

Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon is already ruling the charts with superhit tracks like Bloody Hell and Yeh Ishq Hai. A new song from the movie, Mere Miyan Gaye England, was released Wednesday evening.

Picturised on Kangan Ranaut, the song has been written by Gulzar and voiced by Rekha Bhardwaj.

Mere Miyan Gaye England is a zesty tribute to the popular song of the 1940s, Mere Piya Gaye Rangoon, and Kangana Ranaut is all set to get you grooving with her moves.

While Rekha’s silky voice adds to the desi touch, Gulzar adds elements of world politics to the otherwise average item number. Miss Julia’s ‘desi thumkas’ and endearing expressions add appeal to it..

The visualization looks like a comic relief in the film set against the intense backdrop of World War II. We see Shahid and Kangana sharing fun-filled, playful moments while Saif looks rather anguished as he watches his lady-love shake hands with Shahid.

Veteran lyricist Gulzar and Vishal Bharadwaj are indeed creating magic with the songs of Rangoon and increasing the audiences’ curiosity and excitement for the film.

Rangoon is a love triangle in the backdrop of World War II. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Rangoon is all set to hit the theatres on February 24, 2017.

