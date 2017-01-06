Rangoon trailer: Kangana, Saif and Shahid in a passionate period drama

The first trailer of Vishal Bhardwaj’s much-awaited film Rangoon is finally out. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, the film is set to hit theatres on February 24.

Opening against the backdrop of World War II, the trailer shows a world enveloped by war but engrossed in very humane love and passion. Shahid plays a soldier while Saif is an officer with the British government. Kangana essays the role of an actress in the film.

At three and a half minutes, the Rangoon trailer is rather long but the intense drama makes it seem like a breeze. The dialogues are suggestive of a typical Vishal Bhardwaj drama—intense feelings peppered with dark humour. This is certainly a film we look forward to.

Shahid has earlier worked with Vishal in Kaminey and Haider. Saif has worked in Vishal’s Omkara. Kangana is working with the national award-winning director for the first time.

