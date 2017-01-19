Rangoon: Watch Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut’s steamy romance in Yeh Ishq Hai

Gulzar’s lyrics, Vishal Bhardwaj’s composition and Arijit Singh’s soulful voice. What else is needed to make a song a super hit? The trio has come together for another Rangoon song titled Yeh Ishq Hai.

Yeh Ishq Hai is full of scenes with visual brilliance that portray Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor’s steamy romance.

Known to weave poetry with his words, veteran lyricist Gulzar has again come up with a song that will stand the test of time. Consider this line: Resham si nazron ko ankhon se sunta hai, ye ishq hai.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Rangoon is a period film set during World War II and is slated to hit the screens on February 24.