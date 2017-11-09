Padmavati row: Sanjay Leela Bhansali says ‘no dream sequence’ between Alauddin Khilji, Padmavati. Watch video

As various political groups demand a ban on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Padmavati, the maker has sought to clarify his stance through a video message. In the video published on YouTube on Wednesday, he reiterated that the Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor film upholds the honour of Rajputs and does not depict anything that may hurt anyone’s sentiments.

The official Twitter handle of Padmavati shared the video and tweeted: “Padmavati my tribute to the sacrifice, valour and honour of Rani Padmavati: Sanjay Leela Bhansali.” The film releases on December 1 and is already facing heat in three states -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and the poll-bound Gujarat.

In an accompanying video link, Bhansali, who has so far refrained from commenting much on the controversy, says: “I’ve made this film Padmavati with a lot of sincerity, responsibility and hard work. I have always been inspired by Rani Padmavati’s story and this film salutes her valour and sacrifice. But because of some rumours, this film has become a subject of controversy.”

“The rumours claim that the film has a dream sequence between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji -- something that I have already denied, even in written. Now through this video, I am reiterating that in our film, Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji have no such scene together which hurts anyone’s sentiments,” he added.

“We have made this film with a lot of responsibility and have kept the pride and honour of the Rajputs in mind.”

The movie, which is being called an epic historical drama, features Deepika Padukone as Rajput queen Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as her husband Rawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Delhi Sultanate ruler Alauddin Khilji. Even during its shooting, the film has been mired in controversy.

Bhansali was attacked at the Jaipur set of the film by activists of Rajput organisation, Shri Rajput Karni Sena. Later, a set of the film in Kolhapur was vandalised and set on fire. At that time also, Bhansali and his crew had said that the film shows no romance or dream sequence between Padmavati and Khilji. While the protests quietened down after that, the film’s promotion cycle revived them.

Karni Sena representatives have been voicing concerns over the film’s release, and Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha has protested against its release too. Some political leaders are of the view that the makers must show the film to historians.

In Gujarat, BJP leader IK Jadeja had written to the Election Commission, asking for a delay on the film’s release as it allegedly “distorts history”. Based on Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s epic poem Padmavat, the film is set to release on December 1. Gujarat goes to polls on December 9 and December 14.

