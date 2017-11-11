Rani Padmini’s life has been shown in a wrong manner in Padmavati, claims queen’s descendant

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), a member of the erstwhile royal family of Udaipur and a descendant of Rani Padmini, Vishwraj Singh, has said that the distorted history in the Bollywood movie Padmavati was not acceptable. The film features Deepika Padukone as the queen and Ranveer Singh plays Alauddin Khilji.

The posters and songs released reveal that the life of Rani Padmini has been presented in the movie in a wrong manner and the filmmaker has done it for his own benefit, Singh alleged.

In the letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairman has appealed that the film not be given a certification.

Padmavati is facing a ban call with fringe Rajput groups protesting against an alleged “romantic sequence between Padmavati and Khilji”. Both Bhansali and the film’s team has dismissed these rumours. As the film’s release approaches, the controversies have got a new lease of life. In the past two days, the Supreme Court and the Allahabad High Court have dismissed petitions seeking ban on the film. The film is yet to be certified by the CBFC.

Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Bhansali Productions, Padmavati will release worldwide on December 1.

