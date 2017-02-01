Ranveer Singh is at another level, he is like mitochondria: Tiger Shroff

In the initial phase of their careers, few young actors manage to bag solo lead roles in big-banner movies. However, Tiger Shroff has played the protagonist in every project. While action and dance is his forte, the Baaghi (2016) actor says he’d like to explore different genres as well. “I am young and my mindset at the moment is that action speaks louder than words. I’d like to experiment [with genres] in the future,” says Tiger.

He also believes it is important for his films to reach out to as many people and live up to their expectations. “They have accepted me. I have to keep in mind what they want out of me and how they would want to see me. I’d like to give them that,” he says.

Read more

Tiger has always looked up to Hrithik Roshan for the way he has carved a niche for himself in the business. He considers him his idol. “I know I should walk my own path, but in order to get better, you have to study the great. For me, he is the blueprint. Whatever he has projected, whether it is his mentality, approach towards his craft, and work ethics — I want to be able to be like that in some way,” he says.

#MunnaMichael #onset #withmyboss @kishushroff A photo posted by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Jan 27, 2017 at 12:00am PST

Ask Tiger if he would like to have a dance-off with Hrithik in a movie someday, and he says with a grin, “That will be a dream come true. That’s a lovely idea. Please pitch that to someone.” However, he is quick to add that it “won’t be much of a face-off”. “I’d be nervous because I am in awe of him. But I hope I get to work with him someday. There’s a lot to absorb and learn from him.”

While Tiger Shroff has confessed his unabashed admiration for Hrithik Roshan, the actor says that among the younger generation of actors, he appreciates Ranveer Singh a lot. “Ranveer is at another level. He has so much energy; he is like mitochondria (commonly known as the powerhouse of the cell). While Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013) is close to his character, if he can get into the shoes of Bajirao Mastani (2015), he is amazing. Even in Lootera (2013), he was brilliant. And he is a lovely person, and so positive,” says Tiger. He adds that Ranveer doesn’t have any inhibitions as an actor and can play any role.

#Repost @avigowariker ・・・ #PostPackUpShot with @tigerjackieshroff after a fab shoot!What an extraordinary bundle of talent & hard work he is!! Something super coming soon! A photo posted by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Jan 31, 2017 at 10:02pm PST

“Also, Varun (Dhawan) has great energy on screen, and his comic timing is so good,” the Heropanti (2014) actor says. When asked if he would ever recommend his co-actors to any film-makers that he works with, Tiger says, “I am nobody to suggest names. I am grateful if people suggest my name. It should be ulta (the other way around) right now. When I reach a particular level, maybe I could suggest names then.”