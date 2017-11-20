Ranveer Singh massages tired Salman Khan’s shoulders in pic from Race 3 sets

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh recently visited the sets of Salman Khan’s Race 3 and owing to his fun-loving personality, brought ‘a laughter riot’ there.

Ramesh Taurani, producer of the flick, shared a picture of Ranveer on the sets of and wrote, “@RanveerOfficial visits the set of Race bringing with him a riot of laughter always @BeingSalmanKhan @remodsouza @tipsofficial #FriendsOfRace #Race3 #Eid2018”

In another picture, we can see the Padmavati star massaging Salman’s shoulders.

It’s caption read, “Ek Actor hi dusre Actor ka stress samaj sakta hai” - @RanveerOfficial with @BeingSalmanKhan on the sets of #Race3! @remodsouza @RameshTaurani #Eid2018 #FriendsOfRace @Asli_Jacqueline @thedeol @Saqibsaleem @ShahDaisy25 @Freddydaruwala.”

Race 3 also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah in the lead roles.

