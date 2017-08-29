Ranveer Singh not meeting The Chainsmokers

Ranveer Singh will not be meeting American DJs The Chainsmokers during their India tour next month, his representative has said. The Chainsmokers, consisting of Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall, will be headlining the Indian leg of ULTRA Worldwide, an independent festival brand, which will be making its foray into the country with two Road To ULTRA Shows in Mumbai and Delhi, on September 7 and 8, in association with Percept Live.

There were reports that the organisers have approached the Befikre star for a candid chat session with the Grammy award-winning duo.

But a Yash Raj Films spokesperson said that Ranveer was unable to take it up due to his “prior commitments”. “While the organisers had approached Ranveer to be a part of the show, he hasn’t taken it up due to prior commitments,” said the spokesperson.

On the film front, he is busy with Padmavati, which is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Aditi Rao Hydari in key roles.