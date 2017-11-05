Ranveer Singh on playing Alauddin Khilji in Padmavati: I am s**t scared

Ranveer Singh got into a totally different terrain when he shot for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati - his third stint with the director and rumoured girlfriend Deepika Padukone. Ranveer essays the role of invader Alauddin Khilji in the film that traces the folklore of Rani Padmavati. The Bajirao star has now said that he is scared as he plays an anti-hero in the movie.

Speaking to Filmfare magazine in an interview, Ranveer said, “I’m s**t scared. I’m playing an anti-hero. Only when I see the film, will I be able to assess my character. It’s a risky move for me. That’s why I took so much time to sign it.”

Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in a still from Padmavati trailer.

He further spoke about this giant leap he has taken in the film, “For a mainstream leading man to make a choice like this at this stage is dicey. It’s a despicable character. He’s mean. One of my seniors, who I believe is one of the greatest actors of all time, advised me to be careful. She told me the Indian audience is naïve. If they love a character, the love will transfer to the actor who played it. In this case, if they hate my character, the hate will be transferred to me.”

Further, Ranveer went on to explain why he chose Khilji for the switch from hero to villain: “I felt if I had to play negative, it had to be with Mr Bhansali. Also, I cannot say no to him. If I have any standing, it’s because of his films. He gave me Goliyon Ki Raasleela - Ram Leela at a time when my career wasn’t going great guns. He had me play Bajirao in Bajirao Mastani, a character that was ahead of my years. I’m indebted to him as an artiste. He has pushed my boundaries and got the best out of me.”

Padmavati, that also stars Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh, is slated to hit theatres on December 1.

Follow @htshowbiz for more