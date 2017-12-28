Ranveer Singh videobombs Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani at the airport. See video

Trust Ranveer Singh to do something crazy every time you see him. The Padmavati star has once again weaved his charm by featuring in a video shot at an airport in Sri Lanka.

Actually, Tiger Shroff and his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani were in Sri Lanka to shoot for their forthcoming film Baaghi 2. They bumped into Ranveer Singh at Colombo airport, and Singh decided to videobomb them when a fan asked Tiger and Disha for a selfie.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have worked together in the music video for the song Befikra in the past, but Baaghi 2 is their first film together. Disha came into the limelight after her cameo in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Tiger Shroff is currently juggling two projects, Baaghi 2 and Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh is waiting for the release of Padmavai in which he plays Alauddin Khilji. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is facing stiff opposition in many parts of India. Five Indian states have also banned the film from release. Padmavati has Deepika Padukone in the titular role. Ranveer is also shooting Gully Boy for director Zoya Akhtar.