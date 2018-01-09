Ranvir Shorey: Fatherhood affects work decisions, don’t want to miss out on son’s growing up years

There is no doubt that Ranvir Shorey is an actor par excellence, having delivered noteworthy performances in several acclaimed films in Bollywood. The actor says he could have done many more movies in his over 15-year-long career but he decided to cut down on work since his son’s birth, as he wanted to spend quality time with him.

Ranvir says he has always been a hands-on parent and it’s been his priority to be with Haroon as much as possible.

“Since I have become a father, I have kept a certain amount of time away for spending time with my son. I don’t want to miss out on his growing up years.”

“I took a good one year off before and after Haroon’s birth, so from the beginning I have been right into it. For me, it was quite seamless. That’s another reason why I have not done as much work as I probably could have,” the actor says.

“ Since I have become a father, I have kept a certain amount of time away for spending with my son. I don’t want to miss out on his growing up years. Fatherhood does affect your work decisions,” he adds.

The one and a half chill. A post shared by Ranvir Shorey (@ranvirshorey) on May 8, 2017 at 7:48am PDT

Ranvir and estranged wife, actor-director Konkona Sensharma, may have filed for divorce but they continue to co-parent their son who was born in 2011.

“As far as co –parenting is concerned, it is easy. You just have to be mature enough to work together, mature enough to keep your professional and personal life apart. We keep it separate,” Ranvir remarks.

The actor and Konkona share a friendly equation and last year collaborated in the latter’s directorial debut, A Death in the Gunj, which was one of the breakout films of 2017.

On whether the duo will work together anytime soon, Ranvir says, “There are no plans yet. We did it but right now we are both busy in our respective careers and taking care of our son as much as we can, that’s the focus right now.”