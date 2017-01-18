Rape case registered against Chennai Express producer Karim Morani

A rape case has been registered against Bollywood film producer Karim Morani for allegedly raping a Delhi-based woman on promise of marriage, police said on Wednesday.

The woman, aged around 25, lodged a complaint with Hayathnagar Police under Rachakonda police commissionerate last week alleging that Morani had “raped” her in Mumbai and at a film studio here in 2015, DCP (LB Nagar Zone) Tafseer Iqubal told PTI.

“She accused Morani of raping her on different occasions in Mumbai and here by promising to marry her. The alleged incident took place during 2015,” the senior police officer said, adding “We have taken up the investigation.”

Following the complaint a case under IPC sections 417 (cheating), 376 (rape) 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), 493 (cohabitation caused by a man deceitfully inducing a belief of lawful marriage) and other relevant sections of IPC has been filed, the DCP said.

Further probe is on, said the officer. Morani could not be reached for comments.

Morani has produced 2013’s hit film Chennai Express starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Morani is said to be close with Shah Rukh. He has also produced Ra.One, Yodha and Dum, according to a report in IBTimes.

This, however, isn’t Morani’s first run-in with law. In 2011, he was under scanner for the 2G spectrum scam as well. Actor Salman Khan had come to his support and said that he won’t believe Karim is guilty until proven so. “Karim and I have worked together for many concerts. I have even carried his bags to locations,” he had said.

