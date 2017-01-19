Rape is an issue that needs to be handled sternly: Raveena Tandon

On January 20, Raveena Tandon will be felicitated for her achievements as an actor and contributions towards social causes by a renowned global research company in Mumbai. The event will commemorate the 50 most influential and inspirational women in Maharashtra from various fields.

When contacted, Raveena said, “I am truly humbled to be surrounded by legendary people from our industry and also from other spheres. They have carried out some great social work and have worked towards the betterment of our society.”

The actor also points out that women are making progress by leaps and bounds. “They are gaining respect globally through their hard work and achievements. On the other hand, it’s shameful to hear bigoted and chauvinistic comments by some people, who are supposed to be our leaders and clerics,” she says.

While talking about societal issues that concern her as a woman, Raveena says, “The latest victim to be shamed for her success was Zaira Wasim. She had to apologise because of the abuses and threats to her life.”

She adds, “Rape and violence against women is also an issue that needs to be handled sternly. Mohammed Afroz, who was the most brutal attacker of Nirbhaya (case), got off scot-free and was given a job by the government. Giving incentives to rapists only encourages and sets a wrong precedent.”

The actor was last seen in Bombay Velvet co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. Her next movie is Maatr - The Mother.