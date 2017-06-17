Rasika Dugal bags Best Actress Award at Haryana International Short Film Festival

Actor Rasika Dugal, who will soon be seen in Nandita Das’s Manto as the poet’s wife, has won the Best Actress award at Haryana International Short Film Festival.

Rasika in a still from the film.

Titled The School Bag, the film is based on the Peshawar attacks of 2014.

The School Bag stars Rasika Dugal as the mother and child actor Sartaaj RK plays her son. The film is based on a fictional take inspired by the real life event of the ghastly terrorist attack that shook the world in 2014 when 132 innocent kids were killed in Army Public School by terrorists who targeted the kids.

This short film has been nominated in various film festivals across the world and has won 22 awards till now. The short film has won Best Child Actor, Second Best Film at Bengal International Short Film Festival and Best Story at GIIFFA, among others.

The School Bag directed by Dheeraj Jindal is a story of a kid’s birthday wish, his mom who can do anything for her son’s happiness and a school bag that binds them together.

