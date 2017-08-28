Read Amitabh Bachchan’s handwritten note to Rajkummar Rao, congratulating him for Bareilly Ki Barfi

Amitabh Bachchan sent a handwritten note to Rajukummar Rao praising the actor’s performance in his latest release Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Rajkummar took to Twitter to share the picture of the note and a bouquet Bachchan sent him after watching the film yesterday.

“When the legend sends you this handwritten note.. Thank you my dearest @SrBachchan sir. You’ve made my day. Much regards & charan sparsh,” he captioned the photo.

The handwritten not read, “I saw your film Bareilly Ki Barfi...It is amazing! I have been an admirer of your work for a long time, but you performance in this film is really beautiful. My best wishes always. Love, Amitabh Bachchan.”

The 74-year-old star also praised the film’s team for their effort.

“Saw Bareilly ki Barfi last night...A delightful film and such competent and excellent performances!!” he tweeted.

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the movie also features Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana.

