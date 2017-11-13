Recreations are fine, but a remixed song offers nothing new: Tulsi Kumar

Singer and late filmmaker Gulshan Kumar’s daughter Tulsi Kumar believes remixing songs for a film is not a good idea, although she champions ‘recreating’ old songs.

“Remix and recreation are different. I think taking a hookline of a hit song and making a new song is fun,” she said, adding that she too has made such songs.

“These kind of recreations have always worked with the audience. But a remixed song offers nothing new,” she says.

Singer Tulsi Kumar, who is pregnant, poses with her husband Hitesh Ralhan. (IANS)

Asked about her involvement in the making of the biopic on her father, Tulsi said it was not just her, but the whole family was involved.

“Different aspects of his life are there, and everyone who made T-Series happen along with papa is involved in the process. It is his journey and the life that he lived. There are small unrelated incidents. The scripting is going on and we are just a call away wherever they need an input.”

Tulsi noted that content-driven cinema is not just for art, and can also make money at the box office.

“I think content-driven cinema is appealing in terms of even money-making. If certain project has content, you don’t need flamboyant marketing. Hindi Medium is an example. It had Irrfan Khan’s star power, but mainly the brilliant content in tis favour,” she says.

The singer was in Noida to launch Gulshan Kumar Film and Television Institute of India (GKFTII). “My father’s vision was to give the right platform to upcoming talent. T-series has always given chance to budding talent....GKFTII will be the first of its kind in Noida, UP. This academy will offer full-fledged courses,” she says.

Follow @htshowbiz for more