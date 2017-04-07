Remember Priyanshu Chatterjee of Tum Bin fame? Here’s how he looks now

Actor Priyanshu Chatterjee’s smoldering eyes and razor-sharp cheekbones had girls swooning over him when he first appeared in the sleeper hit, Tum Bin (2001). The Bengali model-turned-actor played some pivotal roles in films such as Dil Ka Rishta (2003) and Julie (2004), but he couldn’t remain in the limelight for long.

The 44-year-old surprised at the screening of his film, Mirza Juuliet. Wearing a checkered shirt over a black T-shirt and denims, and nerdy thick-rimmed glasses, he looked quite different from his former self.

Priyanshu was married to model Malini Sharma but the couple parted ways in 2001, after four years of marriage.