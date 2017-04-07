 Remember Priyanshu Chatterjee of Tum Bin fame? Here’s how he looks now | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 07, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Remember Priyanshu Chatterjee of Tum Bin fame? Here’s how he looks now

Mirza Juuliet actor Priyanshu Chatterjee was spotted at the screening of the film.

bollywood Updated: Apr 07, 2017 16:29 IST
Akshay Kaushal
Priyanshu Chatterjee

Priyanshu Chatterjee stars in the film Mirza Juuliet.(Yogen Shah )

Actor Priyanshu Chatterjee’s smoldering eyes and razor-sharp cheekbones had girls swooning over him when he first appeared in the sleeper hit, Tum Bin (2001). The Bengali model-turned-actor played some pivotal roles in films such as Dil Ka Rishta (2003) and Julie (2004), but he couldn’t remain in the limelight for long.

The 44-year-old surprised at the screening of his film, Mirza Juuliet. Wearing a checkered shirt over a black T-shirt and denims, and nerdy thick-rimmed glasses, he looked quite different from his former self.

Read more

Priyanshu was married to model Malini Sharma but the couple parted ways in 2001, after four years of marriage.

tags

more from bollywood

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you