Remember the young Poo from K3G? She’s going to romance Emraan Hashmi in a film now!

Malvika Raaj. Does the name ring a bell? If the name doesn’t, then the mention of her role in an iconic film will make you instantly recall who she is. She played the role of the younger Kareena Kapoor Khan in Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)! Yes, the young Poo!

The now all-grown up 23-year old is all set to make her big screen debut in an upcoming Hindi film. And romancing her will be none other than the suave actor Emraan Hashmi in Captain Nawab, which will also be produced by Emraan.

I don't mean to brag, but I finished my 14 day diet in 3hrs and 12mins 😎 !!! #foodieforlife 🌮🍟🍔🍕 A post shared by Malvika Raaj (@malvikaraaj) on Jul 2, 2017 at 11:36pm PDT

The director of the film, Anthony D’Souza was quoted as saying, “We are attempting something new and so it was imperative for us to get the casting right .We were privileged to have met Malvika and have her on board .We put her through the usual rounds of auditions and she excelled in all of them. She is already well versed with the business, having done a film as a child artist earlier and hailing from a family which has been in the film industry.”

Malvika was even a contestant on Femina Miss India in 2010.

Feeling old already?

Follow @htshowbiz for more