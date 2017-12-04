Remembering Shashi Kapoor: 10 songs to prove he was Bollywood’s underrated romantic hero

When it comes to handsome Bollywood heroes with dreamy eyes and a smile to die for, 2017 was the worst year for the country. It took away fans’ beloved Vinod Khanna in April and now Shashi Kapoor, just as the year was coming to a close. The actor died in Mumbai at the age of 79 of a prolonged illness on Monday.

In a career spanning decades, Shashi tried almost every flavour of characters that Bollywood had to offer. Often a sincere police office, sometimes a lovable thug but always a man swooning over his lady love.

His boyish charm, electric smile and that swivel of his head made women worship him as the ideal husband, if there ever was one. And his songs didn’t help either. Some of the most popular romantic songs in the Hindi film universe were picturised on him. Perhaps the filmmakers knew the hearts of women better than they do now.

Here’re 10 songs to help you remember just how charming he was.

Keh Du Tumhe, Deewar

Pardesiyon Se Na Akhiyan Milana, Jab Jab Phool Khile

Bekhudi Mein Sanam, Haseena Maan Jayegi

Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe, Kanyadaan

Tera Mujhse, Aa Gale Lag Ja

Wada Karo, Aa Gale Lag Ja

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Abhinetri

Aaj Madhosh Hua Jae Re, Shamilee

Ek Daal Par Tota Bole, Chor Machae Shor

Mohobbat Bade Kaam Ki Cheez Hai, Trishul