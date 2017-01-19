Priyanka Chopra on Trump’s presidency: I am an Indian. Are you scared?

Donald Trump winning the presidential race may have instilled fear in the minds of many Indian employees working in the US, but this is not the case with Quantico star Priyanka Chopra.

PeeCee made India proud by winning the People’s Choice Awards for Favourite Dramatic TV actress twice in a row for her role of Alex Parrish on the popular TV show.

Priyanka Chopra accepts the award for Favorite TV Drama Actress during the People's Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, California, U.S. (REUTERS)

A reporter asked the 34-year-old star about her “thoughts on new president-elect Donald trump, kinda scary?” To which she said, “I am an Indian. Are you scared?” The reporter responded to it saying, “No, but a lot of foreigners are!”

Big ❤ to my #PCManiacs & all who voted. 🙏 for all the love you've given #AlexParrish. Tune in to @QuanticoTV now on Mondays, from Jan 23rd pic.twitter.com/2yKXEv9Os8 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 19, 2017

She defeated her ABC counterparts Ellen Pompeo, Kerry Washington, Taraji P. Henson and Viola Davis to win the award for second time in a row.

The global icon landed in LA to attend the award show and was surrounded by paparazzi at the airport.

