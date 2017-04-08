 Rhea Chakraborty on her new swimsuit ad campaign: If it’s comfortable, it will look good | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Rhea Chakraborty on her new swimsuit ad campaign: If it’s comfortable, it will look good

Rhea Chakraborty will feature in a new ad campaign where she will don a pink swimsuit and chill by the pool.

Apr 08, 2017
Indo Asian News Service
Rhea Chakraborty

Actor Rhea Chakraborty was seen in Mere Dad Ki Maruti.(Instagram/Rhea Chakraborty)

Rhea Chakraborty has flaunted a swimsuit for a new ad campaign. She believes everything looks good on a person as long as one is comfortable in it.

Super excited about this #myntra #summerseduction @myntra @kavishsinha 💕

A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty) on

Earlier this year, Rhea had featured in a sizzling photo shoot, and now she has slipped into beachwear as the face of a summer campaign of an e-commerce brand. She will be seen donning a swimsuit, and spending an afternoon by and in the pool as part of the campaign.

Talking about her experience, Rhea said in a statement: “When this summer campaign concept came my way, I really liked the looks and the collection - especially the beachwear. We all wear swimsuits when we swim... As long as I’m comfortable in what I’m wearing, I know it will look good.”

Read more

She said she totally loved jumping into the pool for it.

On the film front, Rhea will soon be seen in Mohit Suri’s Half Girlfriend alongside Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. She also has Yash Raj Films’ Bank Chor in her kitty.

