 Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to collaborate with Michael Jackson's daughter, Paris?
Apr 05, 2017-Wednesday
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to collaborate with Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris?

Sources close to the actors have revealed that Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha may soon collaborate with Paris Jackson, daughter of late pop sensation Michael Jackson.

bollywood Updated: Apr 05, 2017 09:54 IST
HT Correspondent
Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal and Paris Jackson in Los Angeles.

Bollywood actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have both made it to international cinema with projects Victoria and Abdul (starring Ali opposite Judi Dench) and Love Sonia (starring Richa and Demi Moore). Reports now suggest they may soon collaborate with Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris.

Ali and Richa were spotted with Paris Jackson in West Hollywood.

Richa is in Los Angeles to attend screening of her first American production, Love Sonia.

Sources close to the actor claimed that both Ali and Richa are set to collaborate with Paris. The details of the project are to be revealed soon.

