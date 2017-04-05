Richa Chadha believes she hasn’t worked hard so far; aspires to be a better actor

You think actor Richa Chadha delivers effortless, spontaneous performances? Well, she believes that’s because she “never put in enough effort” but wants to change that now. Known for her films such as Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), Fukrey (2013), Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013) and Sarbjit (2016), Richa — who recently finished shooting for Fukrey 2 — says, “I’m aspiring to be a better actor. So far, I haven’t worked hard enough. But I’m working on that now. I’ll take a break and concentrate on this [aspect].”

While praise is always welcome, how does the actor deal with criticism for a film or her role in particular? “All actors, be it Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan or Madhuri Dixit, received criticism at some point in the beginning of their careers. I feel fortunate to be rejected early (in my career),” says Richa, who debuted in Bollywood with a bit role in the comedy film Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! (2008). “Now, I know there are great things in store for me,” she adds.

Besides films, Richa is also part of a web series called Powerplay, which is rumoured to be based on the Indian Premiere League. The actor is certain that people will be able to relate to its content better than television soaps. “We can’t relate to shows like Naagin. This is why we end up watching English shows. This show’s content is something they can relate to,” says the 30-year-old.

Doesn’t all this work take a toll on her? “I cut off when I go home. Once I’m at home, I don’t think about work. I watch television and spend time with my family,” says Richa.

