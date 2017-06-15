Richa Chadha comes to the rescue of a paralysed cat, finds shelter for him

Actor Richa Chadha has always actively raised her voice for animal welfare. In fact, not only Richa, but her mother, too, is an ardent animal lover. She took in a paralysed cat six months back and has been taking care of him since. The two have been trying to find a home for the cat for some time now, however, despite many calls made by Richa, no shelters were willing to keep the animal as she was paralysed.

Finally, they found a shelter in Pune that was willing to take care of the cat. “My mother had been caring for a paralysed cat in Delhi for the past 6 months. We were having trouble getting the pet adopted because of his disability. Thankfully, I met a little group of angels at this shelter in Pune called ResQ. They are a charitable organisation that treat stray animals for injuries and illnesses. I am so grateful I could meet such inspiring people,” says Richa.

Who wants these cuties? @resqct another wonderful tiny visit to @resqct ! A place that makes my heart fill up with joy and love @nehapanchamiya #adoptdontbuy #lovemyjob #love #loveistheway A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha) on Jun 11, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

Her mother wanted to make sure that the cat reached Pune safely and decided that she would personally take him there. “Richa’s mother came to Mumbai, so that she and Richa could take the cat to the shelter. Once they were at the shelter, Richa made sure the place was up to the mark and even clicked a few pictures with the animals there,” says a source, adding, “Richa feels very strongly about adopting animals from such shelters rather than buying them. In the past, she has also been associated with PETA and other organizations that help provide a better life to stray and livestock animals.”

