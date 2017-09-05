Richa Chadha is dating Ali Fazal. Here’s the proof

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha made an extraordinary effort for Ali Fazal, confirming their relationship. The Fukrey star flew down to Venice to attend the premiere of Ali’s Hollywood film with Judi Dench - Victoria and Abdul.

The two actors have reportedly been dating for over a year and have now made quite a statement when Ali had Richa by his side for the world premiere of his film at the ongoing Venice International Film Festival.

Richa even shared a picture from the screening and wrote, “Couldn’t be more proud !!! @alifazal9 ! You held your own. Magnificent in the film and in a magnificent film !”

He was also accompanied by co-star Judi.

Richa wrapped up her shoot and flew down to Venice to be by Ali’s side on his big day of the premiere. While Ali left for Venice on Friday night, Richa flew down a day later as she was shooting for her upcoming television show. They walked down the red carpet together at the official media event.

Ali and Richa have known each other for over four years but have been dating officially for the past period of a little over a year now.

