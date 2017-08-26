Richa Chadha makes eco-friendly Ganesha idols that can grow into trees. See pics

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha, who will soon be seen in Fukrey 2, has decided to welcome Lord Ganesha in an eco-friendly manner this Ganesh Chaturthi.

Richa recently visited the centre of Tree Ganesha in Mumbai. It is an initiative by Dattadri Kothur, who started the concept of building Ganesha idols made of material which dissolves into becoming a tree one can plant.

This unique initiative is one of its kind that help support and further the idea of the festivities while also giving importance to saving the environment. Richa and Dattadri built an idol at the workshop as a part of the activity.

Speaking about the initiative, Richa said, “I’m happy to be supporting this. This initiative is something I have heard of in the past but this is the first time I have been part of something like this. I think it’s high time we stopped polluting the environment in the name of festivities and be careful as soon it would be too late. It saddens me to see such state of the beaches, roads during Ganesh festivities when burnt crackers, dirty beaches are the outcome of the Visarjan. So I think Tree Ganesha is a perfect solution that helps not only save the environment but also add value to the environment by planting trees.”

