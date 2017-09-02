Richa Chadha on Fukrey sequel after 4 years: Time lapse won’t affect anything

Actor Richa Chadha is confident that people will watch the sequel to Fukrey, and isn’t worried that the gap of four years between the two instalments will affect the film’s performance at the box office.

“The response within an hour of the teaser trailer launch has been impressive, and I am more than sure that people will come and watch the film,” says Richa.

In fact, the 30-year-old actor is happy that the franchise has acquired a large fanbase over the years. “It has only grown tremendously. Even after its release, it is aired on some TV channel or the other, every day. So the film will definitely do well,” adds Richa, who will next be seen in Jia aur Jia alongside Kalki Koechlin.

Richa will reprise her role as Bholi Punjaban, a local gangster in Delhi in Fukrey 2. The actor says that she owes a lot to the film franchise, along with actors Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal and Manjot Singh . “I think Fukrey was my third or the fourth film. In fact for all of us, who were involved with the film, we had only started out in the industry. Our careers have been growing since then, and there are a lot of memories attached with the first film. That’s why it was an immediate yes, because the first one did so well, and was so important for me,” reveals Richa.

