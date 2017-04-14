Richa Chadha overwhelmed by Hollywood’s response to Love Sonia, her Indo-American film

Actor Richa Chadha is in a happy space these days. The actor is elated with praises her Indo-American film, Love Sonia — starring Demi Moore and Manoj Bajpayee — has garnered at an international film festival.

The film directed by Tabrez Noorani talks about the issue of human trafficking. The film inspired by real life incidents, was screened for a select audience from Hollywood.

“I flew down to Los Angeles to support my director as the film was having preliminary screenings. I am delighted as the film has been well-received there,” says Richa, who has just returned to India. She says that she is overwhelmed by the response she got for her performance in the film.

Richa feels an issue like this needs to be highlighted more. “The entire team of the film is looking forward to the response it will get globally. It talks about a sensitive issue, which needs to reach people around the world. I hope people watch it with an open mind,” she says.

