Richa Chadha turns scriptwriter for comedy film, says she enjoys this genre the most

Actor Richa Chadha has been dabbling in different streams of entertainment lately. From movies to web series, television to stand-up comedy, Richa has been doing a variety of work, clearly in the mood to experiment. An addition to that list: she is now turning scriptwriter.

The Fukrey Returns actor, who is also a producer, has started writing the script for a comedy film. She was encouraged to take this step by her friends; they felt she has a good sense of humour. Indeed, Richa’s character, Bholi Punjaban, the ruthless moneylender who first appeared in Fukrey (2013), was as comical as she was menacing for the rag-tag group of students who stumble into a financial quicksand.

Richa says, “Comedy is my new favourite genre. Of course, I will continue to do all kinds of films, but I enjoy comic roles, as they don’t take a toll on you and your well-being. Especially a film like Fukrey, where the cast members are friends, is sheer pleasure. Also, I made some new friends on the comedy show I was a part of earlier. So, I have been surrounded by people who have a knack for comedy and good timing. I am developing a comic script, too.”

A source reveals that Richa was urged to write by her friends and Bollywood colleagues. “She’s all set to make her debut next year with her first script, which she will also be producing [as a film],” adds the source.

