Richa Chadha wants to improve Delhi’s Under 19 women’s cricket

Actor Richa Chadha has always been vocal about issues that matter. The actor, who will essay the role of a film star, who owns a cricket team in her next project, says she has been researching a lot and also working on a show based on cricket.

She strongly feels about women’s cricket scene in India as facilities available for them are minimal as opposed to men’s cricket. She says: “I feel, India is doing amazing in sports everywhere but when it comes to women’s cricket, it’s still progressing.”



“I really want these young girls to be the future of a successful women’s cricket team and touch a higher notch. I’m doing my bit by supporting them in whatever way possible,” says Richa, who is looking forward to work with her cousin (who is a part of Delhi District Cricket Association) for the betterment of Under-19 women’s cricket team in Delhi.



The actor feels there is no dearth of talent among women, but there is not enough encouragement for them when it comes to cricket. She strongly feels aspiring women cricketers should get proper facilities.

