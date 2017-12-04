Shashi Kapoor’s best films prove he was a romantic hero but wasn’t defined by it

Shashi Kapoor has left behind a rich legacy that spanned the world of Indian and international cinema as well as theatre. The actor died on Monday, aged 79. “Yes he has passed away. He had kidney problem since several years. He was on dialysis for several years,” Shashi’s nephew Randhir Kapoor told PTI.

Among the first few Bollywood stars who ventured beyond the constraints of mainstream cinema as well as geographical bounds, Shashi Kapoor has more than 100 films to his credit.

Born in Kolkata during the British Raj, he was the third son of Prithviraj Kapoor, and younger brother to Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor. While his entry into films was a given, the path he charted for himself was not. He went on to win Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2014 for his illustrious career.

As we mourn the loss of the veteran actor, here’s a look at some of his best works:

New Delhi Times (1986)

Probably one of the best films being made on the corruption in media and how it has been politicised, the Shashi Kapoor film bagged three National Film Awards - the best actor for the actor, best film and best cinematography.

Namak Halaal (1983)



Shashi Kapoor’s cynical millionaire was the perfect foil to Amitabh Bachchan’s innocent character just out of a village. The film had a powerful star cast and was remade in Tamil and Telugu.

Kalyug (1981)



Directed by Shyam Benegal, the film traced rivalry between business houses and is considered a modern-day take on Mahabharata.

Junoon (1978)



Based on Ruskin Bond’s A Flight of Pigeons, the story was set in the backdrop of Indian rebellion of 1857. Directed by Shyam Benegal, the film bagged three National Film awards and six Filmfare awards.

Deewar (1976)



Shashi Kapoor played the morally right police officer who did not waver from his duties even if it meant arresting his brother. The film is remembered for its powerhouse performances and some memorable dialogues. After all, who doesn’t remember ‘Mere Paas Maa Hai’, his terse answer to Amitabh Bachchan in the film?

Sharmilee (1971)



Directed by Samir Ganguly, the film was a box office hit. It had Shashi Kapoor as an army officer with a poetic bent who falls for a woman (Rakhee), only to be married off to her shy twin.

Abhinetri (1970)

Shashi Kapoor played a male chauvinist you’d love to loathe, in a film directed by Subodh Mukherjee.

Prem Patra (1962)



Directed by Bimal Roy, this film had Shashi Kapoor as a medical student who falls in love and misunderstanding with a fellow student (Sadhana). The actor gave a remarkably restrained and sincere performance.

He has worked in more than 10 English films, The Householder (1963) being his first. Siddhartha (1972) and Jinnah (1998) are some of the most significant efforts.

Follow @htshowbiz for more