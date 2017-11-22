Rishi Kapoor does it again, posts tweet comparing Beyonce with a flower vase

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor is known for his frequent outbursts and bizarre jokes. Once again, he is in the news for his unique sense of humour. This time, he has posted a picture of American singer Beyonce, comparing her to a flower vase.

He posted a tweet on Monday which immediately fetched the attention of other social media users. One of them was Mumbai-based RJ, Sucharita Tyagi, who didn’t find the tweet very funny. She said this in as many words on Twitter. Little did she know it would infuriate Rishi Kapoor.

Phool Khilen hain Gulshan Gulshan! pic.twitter.com/MtpnVPujoB — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) November 20, 2017

Kapoor sent her a direct message which Tyagi made public.

What a day I'm having. pic.twitter.com/fQSJnzPhrh — Sucharita Tyagi (@Su4ita) November 20, 2017

But Twitter knows that this isn’t the first time Rishi Kapoor has done something like this. Here are other moments when Kapoor posted controversial tweets.

From tweeting about Kim Kardashian in a ‘mesh bag’ to being questioned for tweeting a kid video, he kept us amazed.

Onions in a mesh bag! pic.twitter.com/YXCXPJV3iN — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 7, 2016

History being checked! Tx for it ABjr. If it wasn't RIGHT,it would have LEFT a bad taste pic.twitter.com/p6MmEnC5uh — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 27, 2016

Change Gandhi family assets named by Congress.Bandra/Worli Sea Link to Lata Mangeshkar or JRD Tata link road. Baap ka maal samjh rakha tha ? — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 17, 2016

Make up,lipstick,eye shadow,jewellery et al. for discourses? Is that my friend Bappi Lahiri without his glasses? pic.twitter.com/jSaa8GML9F — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 7, 2015