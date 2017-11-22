 Rishi Kapoor does it again, posts tweet comparing Beyonce with a flower vase | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Rishi Kapoor does it again, posts tweet comparing Beyonce with a flower vase

From tweeting about Kim Kardashian in a ‘mesh bag’ to being questioned for tweeting a kid’s video, Rishi Kapoor keeps us amazed.

bollywood Updated: Nov 22, 2017 16:47 IST
HT Correspondent
Rishi Kapoor has more than 3 million followers on Twitter.
Rishi Kapoor has more than 3 million followers on Twitter.

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor is known for his frequent outbursts and bizarre jokes. Once again, he is in the news for his unique sense of humour. This time, he has posted a picture of American singer Beyonce, comparing her to a flower vase.

He posted a tweet on Monday which immediately fetched the attention of other social media users. One of them was Mumbai-based RJ, Sucharita Tyagi, who didn’t find the tweet very funny. She said this in as many words on Twitter. Little did she know it would infuriate Rishi Kapoor.

Kapoor sent her a direct message which Tyagi made public.

But Twitter knows that this isn’t the first time Rishi Kapoor has done something like this. Here are other moments when Kapoor posted controversial tweets.

From tweeting about Kim Kardashian in a ‘mesh bag’ to being questioned for tweeting a kid video, he kept us amazed.

