Rishi Kapoor on FIR over nude child’s photo: This is harassment of celebrities

Ever since he discovered Twitter, actor Rishi Kapoor has been posting non-stop… and occasionally stirring a hornet’s nest. In the most recent controversy, the actor has had an FIR filed against him by an NGO for allegedly posting an “indecent” photo of a child.

In the picture, the child was naked, and the FIR was lodged with Mumbai Cyber Police by the Mumbai-based NGO Jai Ho Foundation, which works for underprivileged children. The complaint was under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

An annoyed Rishi tells us, “I don’t even know [how] out of the blue anybody just files an FIR against you for no reason. I didn’t intentionally hurt anybody’s feeling or sentiments… When they felt I did [something] wrong, I deleted [the post] and it’s as simple as that. Today, people create a mountain out of a molehill. Such things won’t stop me from posting my opinion through photos and comments.”

The actor deleted the tweet within a day of posting it on his Twitter page after getting trolled and also because of the controversy. Known for his humorous comments, Rishi tweeted the photo of a naked child along with the message in which he tried to convey that one must listen to his or her “inner voice” and not to fake godmen — that was a reference to Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the head of Dera Sacha Sauda, now convicted of rape.

The actor adds, “It was just [a tweet] about a child playing with his backside nude, with an earphone, and the wire up his a**... and I said this is what is happening today with all these godmen talking nonsense and getting arrested. But people made a great issue out of it. I guess they don’t have any other work. This isn’t a serious offence, that I have hurt someone’s sensibility or some personal grief has been given to somebody. Is this a democracy, or what? Can anybody file an FIR against anybody anywhere?”

The actor shares that his fans have taken offence over this FIR. “My fans have pointed out that this photo has been doing the rounds of social media for almost two-and-a-half years. Just because I posted it, people are creating an issue. So my fans have taken up the cudgels against [the FIR]. I also don’t know how my tweet is offensive to [the Jai Ho Foundation],” he adds.

Rishi feels, “Just because we’re a celebrity, it’s blown out of proportion. This is just harassment of the celebrities. I’ve never been malicious about anything. I’ve always tried to poke fun about what’s happening.” About the legal ramifications of the police complaint, he says, “Who cares about such complaints? My lawyers are ready to take care of the situation. I don’t pay attention to such things; they keep happening all the time. People enjoy my tweets. I have so many followers who enjoy my tweets. If someone doesn’t like me, then they’re welcome to unfollow me.”

In the complaint, Afroz Malik, president of Jai Ho Foundation, said: “We would request you to immediately register an FIR against actor Rishi Kapoor under relevant sections of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) and IT Act for posting indecent, nude and vulgar picture of a minor child on his Twitter account @chintskap.”

The complaint further said: “Rishi Kapoor has more than 2.6 Million followers on Twitter account. This means this pornographic image material got circulated to more than 2.6 Million people. There are more than 66 retweets and 476 likes as of now on his this indecent image.”

This is not the first time that Rishi’s tweet has courted controversy. When the entire nation cheered for the Indian women’s cricket team playing against England, during the ICC Women’s World Cup final at Lord’s, Rishi wrote: “Waiting for a repeat of Sourav Ganguly’s act on the balcony of The Lords Ground,London,when India beat England 2002 NatWest series final! YO.” That was a reference to Sourav taking his shirt off to celebrate victory; when said about women athletes, it was naturally considered offensive.

Rishi even slammed the Congress Party for its act of naming roadways, railways, and airports after the Nehrus and Gandhis and tweeted a map of Delhi, highlighting those places with photos and captioned it: “THINK. There are 64 prominent places named after them only in New Delhi! Do you need that many to commemorate them?” He was also trolled for comparing reality TV star Kim Kardashian with a mesh bag of onions by sharing a meme, and for tweeting a joke on Hillary Clinton, the Democrat nominee in the last US presidential election.

