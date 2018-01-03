Riteish Deshkmukh reveals why Genelia didn’t speak to him on their debut film’s sets

Tujhe Meri Kasam, which released 15 years ago, was “life-changing” for Riteish Deshmukh, who says his co-star and now wife Genelia didn’t speak to him for the first two days on the film’s set. Riteish tweeted on Wednesday: “January 3, 2003: 15 years ago ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ released. Debut film: Life changed. Architect became an actor. Co-star Genelia (has) become my baiko (wife).”

3rd Jan 2003 : 15 years ago #TujheMeriKasam released.

Debut film: Life changed.

Architect became an actor.

Costar @Geneliad become my baiko. #15YearsOfTujheMeriKasam pic.twitter.com/xr6Q7Eqv0a — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 3, 2018

He extended “sincere thanks” to director Vijaya Bhaskar.

“I love you sir, producer Ramoji Rao sir, respect. Cinematographer Kabir Lal sir, who recommended me,” added the son of late Maharashtra chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh.

Sharing a story from the film’s set, he said: “Genelia didn’t speak to me for the first two days during the shoot of the film because my father was the chief minister of Maharashtra then. The first thing Genelia asked me was ‘Where is your security?’. I replied ‘I don’t have any’.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more