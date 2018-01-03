 Riteish Deshkmukh reveals why Genelia didn’t speak to him on their debut film’s sets | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Riteish Deshkmukh reveals why Genelia didn’t speak to him on their debut film’s sets

Ritiesh Deshmukh and Genelia’s first film, Tujhe Meri Kasam released on January 3, 2003.

bollywood Updated: Jan 03, 2018 19:13 IST
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia in Tujhe Meri Kasam.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia in Tujhe Meri Kasam.

Tujhe Meri Kasam, which released 15 years ago, was “life-changing” for Riteish Deshmukh, who says his co-star and now wife Genelia didn’t speak to him for the first two days on the film’s set. Riteish tweeted on Wednesday: “January 3, 2003: 15 years ago ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ released. Debut film: Life changed. Architect became an actor. Co-star Genelia (has) become my baiko (wife).”

He extended “sincere thanks” to director Vijaya Bhaskar.

Thank you GOD for blessing me much more than I deserve.

A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on

“I love you sir, producer Ramoji Rao sir, respect. Cinematographer Kabir Lal sir, who recommended me,” added the son of late Maharashtra chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh.

Sharing a story from the film’s set, he said: “Genelia didn’t speak to me for the first two days during the shoot of the film because my father was the chief minister of Maharashtra then. The first thing Genelia asked me was ‘Where is your security?’. I replied ‘I don’t have any’.”

