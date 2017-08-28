 Riteish Deshmukh makes eco-friendly Ganesha idol, dedicates it to farmers. Watch video | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Riteish Deshmukh makes eco-friendly Ganesha idol, dedicates it to farmers. Watch video

Continuing with the annual tradition,Riteish Deshmukh, made a unique planter pot statue of the tusked god, right from scratch.

bollywood Updated: Aug 28, 2017 10:43 IST
Riteish made a Gnapati idol that can be used a s a planter.
Actor Riteish Deshmukh created an eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganpati on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and dedicated it to the farmers of the country.

Continuing with the annual tradition, the 38-year-old actor, made a unique planter pot statue of the tusked god, right from scratch.

Deshmukh, who is currently in the US, took to Twitter where he posted almost two-minute-long video of him making the idol.

“Celebrating #GaneshChaturthi in America, made an idol, I humbly dedicate it to our farmers. #ECO #Planter #Visarjan #SonOfAFarmer #Bappa,” the Bank Chor actor captioned the clip. In the video, the subtitles read that “the turban on the head of Lord Ganesh represents every farmer in India. As a son of a farmer, I dedicate this idol to them.”

Deshmukh’s father was former Maharashtra CM Vilasrao Deshmukh, who passed away in 2012.

The actor also thanked his wife actor, Genelia Deshmukh being a source of inspiration. “I wanna thank Baiko @geneliad for inspiring me to do this and also for shooting this video. God bless you all with happiness prosperity and love,” he wrote.

