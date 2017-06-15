Riteish Deshmukh morphs Jab Harry Met Sejal poster, SRK gets sarcastic

Riteish Deshmukh has come up with an innovative way to promote his upcoming film, Bank Chor, which also features Vivek Oberoi in an important role.

He has taken the posters of popular films – including Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Kaabil and Baahubali – and replaced the lead actors’ faces with those from his cinematic venture. Till now, his friends in the industry have been taking his gimmick sportingly.

However, it was when he morphed the poster of the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal that King Khan got sarcastic.

This is what he tweeted:

U could have used a better picture for Harry…Sejal looks lovely. https://t.co/XhSvvgFADp — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 14, 2017

It must have taken Riteish by surprise, considering that he is supposed to be in the good books of many Bollywood biggies.

The film, which is about three clueless bank robbers, will hit the screens on June 16.