Riya Sen gets married to Shivam Tiwari in a hush-hush ceremony, see pics

Just a couple of days back the world got to know that Bollywood actor Riya Sen is engaged to her long-time boyfriend Shivam Tiwari and the two may get married in a month’s time. Now, comes the news that the two have got married. Riya and Shivam tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony in Pune on Wednesday with just family and friends in attendance, reports Indian Express quoting an unnamed source.

Riya’s sister, raima Sen, shared pictures of the wedding on social media accounts. Riya looks resplendent as a Bengali bride in a red saree and her husband can also be seen dressed traditionally and sporting a topor. Raima also shared images from the haldi ceremony.

A post shared by Raima Sen ✅ (@raimasen) on Aug 18, 2017 at 12:47am PDT

Red hot chilly peppers 🌶🍜 #shanghainights #china A post shared by Riya Sen Dev Varma (@riyasendv) on May 17, 2017 at 9:50pm PDT

There isn’t any formal announcement yet as her own social media account or that of her sister, actor Raima Sen. Mother Moon Moon Sen has also not spoken about the wedding. However, Riya’s Instagram account is full of her pictures with Shivam, which led to speculation that they two were dating.

Riya hasn’t been seen of late in Bollywood films though she has worked in a number of Bengali films such as Noukadubi and Jaatishwar. She is currently busy shooting for Ekta Kapoor’s web series Ragini MMS 2.2.

#prague #prague2017 #absinthe #futurenow #czechrepublic🇨🇿 A post shared by Riya Sen Dev Varma (@riyasendv) on Jun 15, 2017 at 12:22pm PDT

She is best remembered for her Hindi films such as Style, Jhankaar Beats and Apna Sapna Money Money. Riya has also worked in a Tamil film directed Bharathiraja called Taj Mahal. Riya’s last film was Agnidev Chatterjee’s Bengali film Dark Chocolate where her character was loosely based on Sheena Bora.

Shivam is a photography enthusiast.

Riya has a rich family history -- she is granddaughter of the legendary screen goddess Suchitra Sen.

Speaking about her daughter, Moon Moon had told Times of India that her daughter was ‘high maintenance’, that she needed to find a guy with money and looks mattered for her. “Raima likes tall and witty guys, while good looks matter the most to Riya. Money is not important for them as they don’t realise its value. But both my girls are high-maintenance, so they need to find boys who are rich, if nothing else,” Times Of India quoted the 63-year-old actress as saying.

Riya has dated actors John Abraham and Ashmit Patel in the past.

Follow @htshowbiz for more