Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo goof around on Avengers: Infinity War sets. See pics

When the process itself is so fun, the result is bound to be amazing. Actors Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo and Paul Rudd were spotted on the sets of their upcoming film Avengers: Infinity War sharing jokes and hugs.

In several pictures shared by Marvel fanpages on Instagram and Twitter, the actors were seen having a great time together at work in Atlanta. While Evans and Rudd were in their Captain America and Ant-Man costumes, Ruffalo was seen in his motion capture suit for Hulk and Downey was in a simple blue hoodie, perhaps playing just Tony Stark and not Iron Man in this scene.

Ruffalo also shared a goofy picture of the group and asked his followers to caption it. Of course, his fans didn’t disappoint.

Please caption this pic... https://t.co/lhFh4d4kl9 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 10, 2018

"I SAID, THE PATROITS ARE GONNA WIN THE SUPER BOWL, MARK!" — zoe (@BLACKWlDCWS) January 10, 2018

"THE MITOCHONDRIA IS THE POWERHOUSE OF THE CELL" pic.twitter.com/K1SNyMcFdE — pace picante salsa medium wine (@misachowder) January 11, 2018

Eagle-eyed fans have also spotted how each of the characters is wearing a gadget on their wrists and that Captain is wearing his old costume. Some are speculating that the heroes might have gone back in time to take advice from him about how to defeat Thanos, the villain in the upcoming film.

The film, scheduled to release on May 4, also stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Josh Brolin, Tomn Hiddleston, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Bradley Cooper, Paul Bettany, Tom Holland, Elizabeth Olsen, Chadwick Boseman, Dave Bautista, Sebastian Stan, Karen Gillan and more.

Marvel has also finally started writing the highly anticipated solo Black Widow movie. According to a report in Variety, Jac Schaeffer has been roped in to write the script.

