Running Shaadi.com trailer review: A confident Taapsee Pannu meets shy Amit Sadh

After impressing fans and critics with her power-packed performance in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Pink, Taapsee Pannu is back with the first trailer of her next, Running Shaadi.com.

Directed by Amit Roy and starring Amit Sadh opposite Taapsee, the film is set to hit theatres on February 3. Amit, who is making his directorial debut with the film, has worked with Ram Gopal Varm as a choreographer on several films including Sarkar, Rann and Sarkar Raj.

Running Shaadi.com tries to thinking out of the box. With a small town as the back drop, Amit Sadh’s character is shown running a website that helps people elope and marry their loved ones. Reminding us of Ranveer Singh-Anushka Sharma-starrer Band Baaja Barat, the film also showcases a love angle between Taapsee and Amit who collaborate for the website. The fun of making lovers meet turns into a cat and mouse chase when the brother of one of their clients approaches them.

While the trailer is not outright hilarious, it does have sparks with the ever-confident Taapsee and quintessentially shy Amit. Let’s see if Running Shaadi will be a laugh riot on February.

The film is produced by Shoojit Sircar, Ronnie Lahiri and Crouching Tiger.