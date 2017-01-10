Rustom not nominated for Filmfare, Akshay Kumar fans criticise decision on Twitter

Hours after the nominations for Filmfare Awards were announced Tuesday, fans of Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to express their outrage over the fact that Akshay’s Rustom did not get even a single nomination.

While Dangal, Kapoor And Sons, Neerja, Pink, Sultan and Udta Punjab have been nominated in the best film category, Aamir Khan (Dangal), Amitabh Bachchan (PINK), Ranbir Kapoor (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil), Salman Khan (Sultan), Shah Rukh Khan (Fan), Shahid Kapoor (Udta Punjab) and Sushant Singh Rajput (MS Dhoni: The Untold Story) have been nominated in the Best Actor category at Filmfare Awards.

Based on the sensational Nanavati case where Indian Navy Commander Kawas Manekshaw Nanavati was tried for the murder of Prem Ahuja - his wife’s lover, Rustom talks of infidelity and extra-marital relationships. Akshay plays Nanavati while Ileana D’Cruz essayed the role of his wife. The film opened to mixed reviews and scored big at the box office as well.

Slamming Filmfare awards as ‘sold’ awards, people flaunted their wittiest best making “FILMFARE AWARDS ON SALE” trend on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

We dnt take paid awards 😎#Airlift #FilmfareAwards

FILMFARE AWARDS ON SALE pic.twitter.com/KZWyfLUBBm — Deep Valesha (@deepvalesha) January 10, 2017

it's shocking Akki didn't get a nomination how can someone ignore his acting in Airlift corruption everywhere FILMFARE AWARDS ON SALE — WÖW ☔ (@Saifwowwarrior) January 10, 2017

Paid @filmfare Awards cannot defined him & his acting @jiteshpillaai 👎👎

Go hell to hell wid ur Fake shows 👎👎

FILMFARE AWARDS ON SALE pic.twitter.com/FxZoOzqpAt — Hail Jawan 🙏 (@Creative1Tanu) January 10, 2017

No nomination for Akshay,Manoj,Randeep,Nawazuddin,Taapsee,Fatima,Airlift.

Are FILMFARE AWARDS ON SALE Mr @jiteshpillaai..??? — Bollywood Planet (@PlanetBwood) January 10, 2017

Change the name from @filmfare to #FilmUnfair.

FILMFARE AWARDS ON SALE — JOLLY LLB-2 (@singhdavid819) January 10, 2017

Aur ye #FilmfareAwards walo ke muh pe tamacha 😂😂



FILMFARE AWARDS ON SALE

ONE MONTH TO JOLLY LLB 2 pic.twitter.com/ShziLpURJC — Deep Valesha (@deepvalesha) January 10, 2017

One can easily win national awrds bt never win a filmfare.OR One can easily win 20 #Filmfare without 1National award FILMFARE AWARDS ON SALE — Golmaal Again (@Rajvikrm098765) January 10, 2017

Well said Aamir sir 😂😂😂😂



FILMFARE AWARDS ON SALE pic.twitter.com/z9i7ab0d18 — Deep Valesha (@deepvalesha) January 10, 2017

Some people also tweeted support for other actors including Randeep Hooda, claiming he deserved an award for his performance in Sarbjit.

