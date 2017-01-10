 Rustom not nominated for Filmfare, Akshay Kumar fans criticise decision on Twitter | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Rustom not nominated for Filmfare, Akshay Kumar fans criticise decision on Twitter

bollywood Updated: Jan 10, 2017 16:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Akshay played a naval oficer in Rustom.

Hours after the nominations for Filmfare Awards were announced Tuesday, fans of Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to express their outrage over the fact that Akshay’s Rustom did not get even a single nomination.

While Dangal, Kapoor And Sons, Neerja, Pink, Sultan and Udta Punjab have been nominated in the best film category, Aamir Khan (Dangal), Amitabh Bachchan (PINK), Ranbir Kapoor (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil), Salman Khan (Sultan), Shah Rukh Khan (Fan), Shahid Kapoor (Udta Punjab) and Sushant Singh Rajput (MS Dhoni: The Untold Story) have been nominated in the Best Actor category at Filmfare Awards.

Based on the sensational Nanavati case where Indian Navy Commander Kawas Manekshaw Nanavati was tried for the murder of Prem Ahuja - his wife’s lover, Rustom talks of infidelity and extra-marital relationships. Akshay plays Nanavati while Ileana D’Cruz essayed the role of his wife. The film opened to mixed reviews and scored big at the box office as well.

Slamming Filmfare awards as ‘sold’ awards, people flaunted their wittiest best making “FILMFARE AWARDS ON SALE” trend on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

Some people also tweeted support for other actors including Randeep Hooda, claiming he deserved an award for his performance in Sarbjit.

Watch Rustom trailer:

<