Rustom not nominated for Filmfare, Akshay Kumar fans criticise decision on Twitter

Hours after the nominations for Filmfare Awards were announced Tuesday, fans of Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to express their outrage over the fact that Akshay’s Rustom did not get even a single nomination.
While Dangal, Kapoor And Sons, Neerja, Pink, Sultan and Udta Punjab have been nominated in the best film category, Aamir Khan (Dangal), Amitabh Bachchan (PINK), Ranbir Kapoor (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil), Salman Khan (Sultan), Shah Rukh Khan (Fan), Shahid Kapoor (Udta Punjab) and Sushant Singh Rajput (MS Dhoni: The Untold Story) have been nominated in the Best Actor category at Filmfare Awards.
Based on the sensational Nanavati case where Indian Navy Commander Kawas Manekshaw Nanavati was tried for the murder of Prem Ahuja - his wife’s lover, Rustom talks of infidelity and extra-marital relationships. Akshay plays Nanavati while Ileana D’Cruz essayed the role of his wife. The film opened to mixed reviews and scored big at the box office as well.
Slamming Filmfare awards as ‘sold’ awards, people flaunted their wittiest best making “FILMFARE AWARDS ON SALE” trend on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.
We dnt take paid awards 😎#Airlift #FilmfareAwards— Deep Valesha (@deepvalesha) January 10, 2017
FILMFARE AWARDS ON SALE pic.twitter.com/KZWyfLUBBm
it's shocking Akki didn't get a nomination how can someone ignore his acting in Airlift corruption everywhere FILMFARE AWARDS ON SALE— WÖW ☔ (@Saifwowwarrior) January 10, 2017
Paid @filmfare Awards cannot defined him & his acting @jiteshpillaai 👎👎— Hail Jawan 🙏 (@Creative1Tanu) January 10, 2017
Go hell to hell wid ur Fake shows 👎👎
FILMFARE AWARDS ON SALE pic.twitter.com/FxZoOzqpAt
No nomination for Akshay,Manoj,Randeep,Nawazuddin,Taapsee,Fatima,Airlift.— Bollywood Planet (@PlanetBwood) January 10, 2017
Are FILMFARE AWARDS ON SALE Mr @jiteshpillaai..???
Change the name from @filmfare to #FilmUnfair.— JOLLY LLB-2 (@singhdavid819) January 10, 2017
FILMFARE AWARDS ON SALE
Aur ye #FilmfareAwards walo ke muh pe tamacha 😂😂— Deep Valesha (@deepvalesha) January 10, 2017
FILMFARE AWARDS ON SALE
ONE MONTH TO JOLLY LLB 2 pic.twitter.com/ShziLpURJC
FILMFARE AWARDS ON SALE@akshaykumar @Akkistaan @arppaul @manoj_satkar pic.twitter.com/n4bea4jfCG— PushpaPandey ka Pati (@rdnarnauliya) January 10, 2017
One can easily win national awrds bt never win a filmfare.OR One can easily win 20 #Filmfare without 1National award FILMFARE AWARDS ON SALE— Golmaal Again (@Rajvikrm098765) January 10, 2017
Well said Aamir sir 😂😂😂😂— Deep Valesha (@deepvalesha) January 10, 2017
FILMFARE AWARDS ON SALE pic.twitter.com/z9i7ab0d18
Some people also tweeted support for other actors including Randeep Hooda, claiming he deserved an award for his performance in Sarbjit.
Filmfare Awards On Sale@RandeepHooda deserve national award for #Sarbjit pic.twitter.com/zRzE8CjWPz— Megha Sahani (@megha_sahani) January 10, 2017
