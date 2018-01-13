Saale Sapne: Akshay Kumar shares another song from PadMan. Check it out

The makers of upcoming film, PadMan have recently unveiled its brand new track Saale Sapne. The song takes you through Akshay Kumar’s journey of making cheap sanitary pads for rural women.

The 50-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Dreams don’t work unless you do. This one is for all the dreamers, make it happen! #SaaleSapne song from @PadManTheFilm out now! http://bit.ly/SaaleSapne @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte @mrsfunnybones @SonyPicsIndia @kriarj #RBalki”.

The song revolves around how Akshay invents a simple machine for making cheap sanitary pads.

The song, which is a tribute to all the innovative people, is penned by Kausar Munir and the music is given by Amit Trivedi.

The two and a half minutes track ends with words of gratitude for the original PadMan Arunachalam Murugunatham and other innovators of the world, writing, “Saluting Mr Arunachalam Murugunatham (The Real Padman) and each and every innovator whose thoughts and ideas have impacted the society and made life better.”

The song is sung by Mohit Chauhan.

The film, which is based on the life of Arunachalam Murugunatham, revolves around the man who thinks differently and makes cheap and affordable sanitary pads for the women of his village.

The flick, which also stars Sonam Kapoor, is all set to hit the theatres on January 25.

