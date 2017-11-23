Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge married, Nehraji swings in. See pics

Sagarika Ghatge and cricketer fiance Zaheer Khan had a registered marriage on Thursday morning. It will be followed by a grand reception for celebs and cricketers on November 27 in Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace and Tower. There will also be a cocktail party and mehndi ceremony ahead of the grand reception. At the ceremony, Sagarika looked stunning in an orange sari with a maroon embroidered blouse as Zaheer also donned a traditional ensemble.

Pictures of the new couple were shared online by Anjana Sharma, the Head of Business and Brand marketing for Zaheer Khan’s Prosport Fitness Studio.

And its done...my last partner in crime...@zaheer_khan34 @sagarikaghatge ...let the party begin A post shared by Anjana Sharma (@anjiestylediva) on Nov 22, 2017 at 9:19pm PST

Yaar ki shaadi hai bhai...#nehraji sad as his only love has left 🤣🤣 A post shared by Anjana Sharma (@anjiestylediva) on Nov 22, 2017 at 10:26pm PST

Previously, Chak De! India co-star Vidya Malvade shared new images of the bride-to-be, along with a look at the invites to her wedding with cricketer Zaheer Khan. Vidya took to Twitter to share the pictures, grabbed from a live video shared earlier.

One of the pictures features Sagarika, all decked out in ornate wedding jewellery, beaming at her upcoming nuptials. Vidya also shared pictures of the invite - a white and gold affair with embossed initials of both the bride and the groom - and a picture of the accompanying box of chocolates. You can check out all the pictures here.

And the madness begins .. tomorrow !!! #bridetobe 💝.. #blessings & more blessings to my gorgeous sister from another mister ❤️❤️❤️ #weddingbells #zakgetssaked pic.twitter.com/FxVGSXdaV6 — Vidya M Malavade (@vidyaMmalavade) November 22, 2017

The couple announced their engagement in May this year. “I am very very happy that I am going to spend the rest of my life with the right person. Quite excited that he is the one, and I will be spending my life with him,” she said.

“With him, the reason I feel most connected is that he understands me. Definitely, he’s a friend first, and everything (else) later. I feel that’s the most important thing one needs in their partner,” Sagarika said of Zaheer. “He’s the same caring, loving and protective person that he always has been. Of course, now there’re things that we sit down and discuss together, because there’re so many more topics we have to talk about as a family. Only those things have changed.”

The wedding reception is scheduled to be held at the Taj Palace Hotel & Tower on November 27.

