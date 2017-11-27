Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan mehendi pictures show how perfect they are together. See pics

The party is far from over for newly weds, Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan. The latest of celebrity weddings to hit both Bollywood and Indian cricket has made netizens and fans go crazy already. After a low-key registered wedding, followed by two high-profile parties, Sagarika and Zaheer held a mehendi ceremony and from the look of it, it is already a smash hit with fans.

Looking stunning in an icy green lehnga, created by fashion designer Anita Dongre, Sagarika put up a post on her Instagram page on Sunday, stating: “Loving the green #mehendilove @anitadongre @vedhikaghotge.”

Loving the green #mehendilove @anitadongre @vedhikaghotge A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on Nov 26, 2017 at 3:20am PST

The lehnga and choli, both heavily embroidered, had been teamed up with a beautiful dull green dupatta of a whispery texture and bright border. Styled by Vedika Ghotge, Sagarika sported (what looked like), a heavy pearl and kundan set with kundan and jadau earrings, matching maang tika and a ring. This time, of course, she had a decorative mehendi to boot on her hands. Never overdoing anything, Sagarika was a sight to behold as always.

While the focus was clearly on Sagarika, Zaheer too looked dapper in a bright dark blue kurta.

Giving the couple company were their friends, including Yuvraj Singh and his pretty wife Hazel Keech.

New Bride Goals by Sagarika Ghatge ❤❤ Outfit : Falguni Shane Peacock #sagarikaghatge #shadimandap A post shared by shadimandap (@shadimandap) on Nov 26, 2017 at 8:23am PST

The Chak De! India actor and Zaheer have been dating for a while now. Speaking about what she liked the most about Zaheer, she had earlier said, “I always thought he was very nice, well-mannered, well-spoken. These things impress me in somebody. You need to talk properly to a woman and he was all that. I think more than him and me, people around us saw a match. It was a very organic process and meant to happen.”

On his part, Zaheer said what made them click was that they both have a similar outlook in life. “We are very similar in terms of how we look at life. She takes time to open up to new people, so do I. She has a very simple approach to life and we have similar values. Family is very important to both of us. We love our friends the same way too. These are the things which really attracted me to her,” he explained.

#justmarried #sagarikaghatge poses with #vidyamalvade and her friends at a party hosted in town last night #congratulations #zaheerkhan #sunday #weekend #instagood A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on Nov 25, 2017 at 11:09pm PST

When you pose for a picture but then a good song plays and you start acting to it.... @yuvisofficial A post shared by HazelKeechOfficial (@hazelkeechofficial) on Nov 26, 2017 at 7:59am PST

The star couple, who will host a star-studded reception on November 27, have been partying with friends Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech, Vidya Malvade, Ashish Chaudhary and his wife, since their wedding on Thursday.

