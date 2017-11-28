Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan’s reception: Sushmita Sen, Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvyaj Singh join the party
Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan may have had a simple wedding but the rest of the functions were not. Check out pictures from the wedding reception.
The festivities of actor Sagarika Ghatge and cricketer Zaheer Khan’s wedding are still not over. The newly-wed couple hosted their closest family and friends at their wedding reception in Mumbai on Monday.
While they may have opted for a no-fuss registered marriage, they more than made up for the lack of grandeur at their other wedding functions like mehendi and post-wedding parties. The wedding reception was no exception as it saw attendance from celebrities like actors Sushmita Sen, Bina Kak, Arshad Warsi and his wife Maria Goretti. Sagarika’s co-star from Chak De India, Chitrashi Rawat also attended the party.
Cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag also joined the celebrations. The wives of Suresh and Yuvraj, Priyanka Chaudhary and Hazel Keech, too were seen at the function.
The reception was hosted at Taj, Colaba and according to an India.com report, the hotel authorities asked the gathered paparazzi to leave due to security reasons. However, the couple didn’t let them go empty handed and posed for a few pictures for the shutterbugs.
Sagarika wore yet another gorgeous outfit, this time a golden Sabyasachi lehenga with chunky earrings and necklaces. The cricketer wore a royal blue bandhgala and looked dapped next to his bride.
Check out pictures from the night:
