Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan’s reception: Sushmita Sen, Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvyaj Singh join the party

The festivities of actor Sagarika Ghatge and cricketer Zaheer Khan’s wedding are still not over. The newly-wed couple hosted their closest family and friends at their wedding reception in Mumbai on Monday.

While they may have opted for a no-fuss registered marriage, they more than made up for the lack of grandeur at their other wedding functions like mehendi and post-wedding parties. The wedding reception was no exception as it saw attendance from celebrities like actors Sushmita Sen, Bina Kak, Arshad Warsi and his wife Maria Goretti. Sagarika’s co-star from Chak De India, Chitrashi Rawat also attended the party.

Cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag also joined the celebrations. The wives of Suresh and Yuvraj, Priyanka Chaudhary and Hazel Keech, too were seen at the function.

The reception was hosted at Taj, Colaba and according to an India.com report, the hotel authorities asked the gathered paparazzi to leave due to security reasons. However, the couple didn’t let them go empty handed and posed for a few pictures for the shutterbugs.

Sagarika wore yet another gorgeous outfit, this time a golden Sabyasachi lehenga with chunky earrings and necklaces. The cricketer wore a royal blue bandhgala and looked dapped next to his bride.

Check out pictures from the night:

#mybestfriendswedding ..saccaaaaaa love love love you sooo happy for you ..n now gonna miss u guys so much @sagarikaghatge @zaheer_khan34 have a super life together .. lots of love #fabtimes A post shared by Amrita (@amritakak) on Nov 27, 2017 at 11:37am PST

@yuvisofficial with his wife is all set for @zaheer_khan34 reception #yuvi #zaheerkhan #cricketer #reception A post shared by Love Bollywood (@popular_bollywood__news) on Nov 27, 2017 at 10:02am PST

@amritakak @rij79 @sagarikaghatge A post shared by Bina Kak (@kakbina) on Nov 27, 2017 at 5:53pm PST

Mubarak sacca zaheer ...Love you both A post shared by Bina Kak (@kakbina) on Nov 27, 2017 at 10:55am PST

Arshad n Maria A post shared by Bina Kak (@kakbina) on Nov 27, 2017 at 10:56am PST

A post shared by Bina Kak (@kakbina) on Nov 27, 2017 at 12:10pm PST

Most gorgeous bride 👰🏻 my darling saka 💋❤️ I still can’t believe you are married. All the love and happiness to you. May u remain forever wonderful & gorgeous @sagarikaghatge #sagarikazaheerwedding #chakdeindia A post shared by Chitrashi Rawat (@chitrashi) on Nov 27, 2017 at 3:53pm PST

Stunning yet Elegant😇😍😍 Thats Mrs. & Mr. Raina for you all set for attending #sagrikaghatge And #zaheerkhan Reception Party😻😻 #couplegoals #mrsandmr #indianteamcouple A post shared by Cricket Station / 350+cuties (@ictpur) on Nov 27, 2017 at 10:11am PST

