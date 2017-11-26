Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan share first post-wedding selfie as they party with friends again. See pics

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan married on Thursday and the celebrations continue well into the weekend. The cricketer and the Chak De girl, who will host a star-studded reception on November 27, partied with friends Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech, Vidya Malvade, Ashish Chaudhary and his wife. Taking to Instagram to share her look for the evening, Sagarika shared a picture of herself in a Falguni and Shane Peacock attire and wrote, “Feeling glittery tonight in a gorgeous @falgunishanepeacockindia creation . Thank you @falgunipeacock for customising exactly what I wanted😘 .@vedhikaghotge.”

She also shared her first selfie with Zaheer after their wedding. She wrote with the photo, “Another dancing night ❤️ #aboutlastnight.”

See | Pictures from Zaheer and Sagarika’s post wedding party

Speaking about what attracted Sagarika the most about Zaheer Khan, she had earlier said, “I always thought he was very nice, well-mannered, well-spoken. These things impress me in somebody. You need to talk properly to a woman and he was all that. I think more than him and me, people around us saw a match. It was a very organic process and meant to happen.”

Zaheer said that the two of them similar in terms of how they look at life. “We are very similar in terms of how we look at life. She takes time to open up to new people, so do I. She has a very simple approach to life and we have similar values. Family is very important to both of us. We love our friends the same way too. These are the things which really attracted me to her,” he explained.

