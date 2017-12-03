Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan visit Mahalaxmi temple in Kolhapur. See photos

It’s a season of weddings in Indian filmdom and television world. TV stars Aashka Goradia and Bharti Singh are in the midst of their respective marriage ceremonies. Another star couple -- actor Sagarika Ghatge and cricketer Zaheer Khan -- tied the knot on November 23 in Mumbai. And while their marriage was a simple affair as the couple opted for a registered marriage, their post-wedding parties have kept everybody entertained.

Zaheer Khan visited his in-laws at Kolhapur along with Sagarika and also visited the Mahalaxmi temple there. The duo, escorted by relatives, can be seen going for the darshan. Sagarika wears a bright red sari while Zaheer is in a simple white kurta. He even sports a tilak in one of the photos.

Mr khans first visit home 🏠. #kolhapur @zaheer_khan34 A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on Dec 1, 2017 at 9:49pm PST

Sagarika has been wowing the world with her choice of clothes and overall presentation through the wedding and events that followed. She has been appreciated for her less-is-more attitude. Her lehengas too impressed all.

#ZaheerKhan And #SagarikaGhatge At #Ambabai Temple, #Kolhapur..... A post shared by Filmy Guftagoo (@filmyguftagoo) on Dec 2, 2017 at 3:30am PST

Often mistaken to be the daughter of Bollywood actor Vijayendra Ghatge, she told Times of India, “I think the confusion continues to thrive because some websites have got it wrong. They have mistakenly mentioned him as my father, when in fact, he is my uncle (dad’s cousin). My father’s name is Vijaysinh Ghatge. Yes, we belong to the royal family, but while we are descendants of Shahu Maharaj of Kolhapur and members of the Kagal family, Vijayendra kaka’s mother belonged to the Holkar family.”

Sagarika made her acting debut in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chak De!

