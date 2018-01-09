Saif Ali Khan, Chitrangda Singh, Rohan Mehra’s Baazaar to release on April 27

Even as Saif Ali Khan’s Kaalakaandi hits theatres this Friday, the release date for his next, Baazaar, has been announced. Starring Chitrangada Singh, Radhika Apte and Vinod Mehra’s son Rohan in lead roles, the film will release on April 27. The film was earlier scheduled for a December 2017 release.

Baazaar marks the Bollywood debut of Rohan Mehra.The principal photography for the film has been completed and it is currently in pre-production.

Directed by debutante Gauravv K Chawla, Bazaar is set against the backdrop of the heady cocktail of city life in Mumbai and the dangerous world of stock trading. Saif’s role in the film is said to be inspired from the folklore surrounding the markets.

The first poster of the film that was unveiled last year, showed December 2017 as the release date, though there was no date on the poster. Saif is seen dressed in a formal business suit and wears a serious look in the poster.

It's been a long journey, which has just begun! #Baazaar - This December is gonna be all about the Money!! #BaazaarPoster pic.twitter.com/IK8Z5zJDOd — Gauravv K Chawla (@gauravvkchawla) May 5, 2017

Talking about his film, the director had earlier said, “Baazaar is a film is meant for each and everyone who dreams of making it in the big bad world of Mumbai, and does so on their own terms.”

