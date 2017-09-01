Saif Ali Khan hopeful FCAT will be lenient to Kaalakaandi

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has said his film Kaalakaandi is currently with the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) and he is hopeful that the film will come out with a few cuts.

There were reports that the Central Board of Certification (CBFC) ordered for as many as 73 cuts in the film, post which the makers went to FCAT.

“I wouldn’t say that the film is stuck. There were a lot of cuts (suggested by CBFC). There is a government body of films called FCAT. So, films that go there with a lot of cuts come out with no cuts or really less cuts,” he told reporters.

Actors Saif Ali Khan, Svar Kamble and Padmapriya with film director Raja Krishna Menon and Managing Director of T-Series Bhushan Kumar during the trailer launch of Chef in Mumbai. (IANS)

“Hopefully it will come out with few cuts because it’s a lovely movie and the process is still on. We think the trailer should come out after we know what the final cut is,” the actor added.

When asked how hopeful he was that films would no longer be censored since lyricist Prasoon Joshi has replaced Pahlaj Nihalani, he said, “I am always hopeful and also realistic. I don’t know what will happen let’s see.”

He was speaking at the trailer launch of his latest, “Chef”, in which the 47-year-old actor plays the role of a father to a teenage son and how he rekindles his relationship with him.

Saif said he tries to strike a balance between his personal and professional life in a way that he also gets to spend time with his son, Taimur. “When I am working I’d like to do a 7-7 shift if I can. That’s really good because I get to see him (Taimur) in the morning and when I get home I get to spend a decent amount of time with him. If you shoot in the wrong shift, you don’t get to see your children at all sometimes,” he said.

“In the earlier days, I remember senior actors telling me that they used to do so many shifts that they often didn’t get to see the family for a long time. I think today we all have become more conscious of it now and we balance.”

The actor said the aim is to find the right balance and he is happy the way he and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan manage their personal life. “I am lucky we have some help at home. My wife and I try to balance it as much as we can so one of us is around always. It’s all about the balance, which is the most important thing,” he said.

The actor’s son, Taimur, is already used to getting snapped by the paparazzi and Saif feels it is only fair that the media does this as there is an audience for that.

When asked today star kids are getting fame right from the beginning, Said said, “The world is a free market. If there’s a need for something, it is supplied. So, I think the press likes taking pictures and people are interested while having coffee to see the pictures, so it sells.”

When quizzed that Taimur is already a star, so how he sees that, the actor quipped, “I will take his autograph then.”

Chef is scheduled to release on October 6.

